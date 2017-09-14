A student has died and three others were injured Wednesday after a gunman opened fire at Freeman High School, southwest of Spokane, Washington.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer told local news station KXLY 4 News that the three injured students were being treated at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, a level two truama center. He did not offer more details on the student who was killed. The suspect is in custody at the Spokane County jail.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told reporters Wednesday afternoon that the suspect, a student, came to school armed Wednesday morning with more than one weapon. He went to the building’s second floor hallway and attempted to open fire, but his weapon jammed. The suspect took out a second weapon as another student walked up and tried to engage him. The suspect shot and killed that student before firing more shots down the hallway, Knezovich said.

The suspect was disarmed by a staff member at the school. He had been “disabled” by the time police got on scene, Knezovich said, and officers did not fire their weapons.

Hospital officials said in a news conference early Wednesday afternoon that all three injured students were in stable condition. One will require an additional surgery sometime today.