Supreme‘s mythical Brooklyn store is real and it’s close to being completed. Nestled at 152 Grand Street, the location is set to be 3,000 square feet and in a gritty yet refined area of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The stores address has popped up on Google Maps.

The shop is in the final stages. Neighboring stores include Fool’s Gold records and the Apple Williamsburg location is a short distance away. The area is one that locals are keen on, but the manhattan crowd has yet to fully realize the low-key neighborhood of BK.



No word yet on when the store will open but expect the Fall 2017 collection to make itself available at the Brooklyn spot. Rumors of an exclusive box logo tee are circulating, so madness upon the doors opening will undoubtedly ensue.