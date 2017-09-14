Article 19 of the Declaration Of Human Rights states that “everyone shall have the right to hold opinions without interference” and “everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice”. So why is the White House condeming a young lady expressing herself to the public?

Yesterday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders boldly demanded ESPN to fire one of their most talented on camera analysts, Jemele Hill. In case you are wondering why, Hill posted a since-deleted tweet saying that President Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. She continued to say that Trump is the “most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime” and that his ascension to the presidency resulted in part from white supremacy.

Sanders went on CNN to address the matter by stating that Jemele’s tweet committed a “fireable offense.” As the social media world have been voicing their opinions on this matter, Jemele continues to stand her ground and feels that she didn’t do anything wrong to be put in a position where she has to worry about losing her job. Check out clips of Sanders press conference below. Do you feel that the White House’s overreaction will lead to ESPN firing Jemele or do you feel that ESPN will have her back and keep her on the network?