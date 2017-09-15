Following speculation, Under Armour today has confirmed a partnership with hugely influential and young jiggy style arbirter A$AP Rocky.

Rocky will be teaming up with UA for a myriad of new products. His apparel and footwear offerings will be designated under Under Armour Sportswear, which is the brands lifestyle initiative. Not only serving to create new products for the brand, Rocky will also be involved in a host of philanthropic works that center around building community based programming for underserved youth throughout the nation.

Rocky and UA will update existing community centers as well as launch new ones in neighborhoods where individuals have the ability to express their creativity through a variety of different facets namely art, beauty, music, sport and fashion. Initially the areas of Baltimore, Los Angeles and New York will be taken care of.

“I wanted more than a collaboration partner,’” explained A$AP Rocky. “The only way to achieve this is with someone who is likeminded. The Under Armour team, and especially CEO and Founder Kevin Plank, has a shared vision, enthusiasm, and desire to do the same. I grew up in Harlem, and had limited resources to channel my inner-creativity, so I spent too much time on the streets when I should have been more productive. I now have the ability to create a better situation for today’s kids so they can go from school to a safe place to create without boundaries. Under Armour was the company that was most excited about my idea to turn sportswear products on their head while bettering kids’ lives.”

Rocky joins brand ambassadors Tom Brady, Cam Newtown, Stephen Curry and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Todd Montesano, SVP of Global Entertainment and Partnerships detailed the relationship between UA and Rocky.“Our relationship with Rocky is a first for Under Armour; he is one of the most influential style leaders working off field in the world today and we respect his pure creative expertise and passion for culture and community, we believe Rocky will undoubtedly provide an impact across our business and it is our intent to empower him and his numerous talents to explore new product avenues. Furthering our unique and truly first-of-its-kind partnership together, we’ll prioritize giving back in disadvantaged communities, particularly with the youth of America.”