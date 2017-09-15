Picture a kid, age 12, sitting in his father’s studio. He’s grown up seeing hundreds of musicians go in-and-out of his father’s studio, learning how they perfect their sound and style and discovering a love for witty lyrics. His father has a high standard for excellence, and so it comes as a complete shock when the boy’s father turns to him and says, “Why don’t you lay down some bars for this track?”

That’s the scenario in which the artist known as Tao found himself. His father, renowned producer Gerard Fox, was working with a pop artist at the time and he needed something special for the song they were working on. Eager to show his father that he had something special, Tao hopped on the mic and spit a 16-bar feature that would not only impress his hard-to-impress father, but also launch a music career that today is turning heads within the music industry.

“Same Page” is a single that Tao said people will be able to relate to immediately because it tells the story of a relationship and the controversy that can arise when things start to get serious.

“I really put my feelings into it a little bit,” he said of the single. “It’s ultimately about me and my girl being on the same page. We’re moving through the world with no problems because we’re making the best of it. Everything’s better when you’re on the same page.”