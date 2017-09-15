A Civilization That Existed on the Island of Barbuda For Over 300 Years Has Been Extinguished by Hurricane Irma

A Civilization That Existed on the Island of Barbuda For Over 300 Years Has Been Extinguished by Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma wiped out the entire island of Barbuda. “For the first time in 300 years, there’s not a single living person on the island of Barbuda”, Ronald Sanders, the Antigua and Barbuda ambassador to the United States, revealed to Public Radio International.

All 1,800 residents of Barbuda evacuated the Caribbean island ahead of the monstrous storm, that destroyed nearly every structure of the 62 mile island. Sanders admitted that the island or the people didn’t stand a chance for the “monster”. Most of the inhabitants are staying on Antigua now. It will take about $200 million to repair Barbuda and the small island is unable to recover by itself.