Lady Gaga has canceled her Friday performance at the Rock In Rio music festival in Brazil. The 31-year-old revealed she is in severe pain and currently being hospitalized.

The singer, who suffers from chronic pain due to fibromyalgia, announced the news on her social media Thursday.

Many of her fans – nicknamed ‘little monsters’ – received the devastating news while waiting outside the hotel in Rio she was set to stay in; they were snapped in tears. Lady Gaga explained what led to her hospitalization in her Thursday social media posts: ‘I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain.’

The songstress said she’s ‘in good hands w/the very best doctors.’

On Tuesday, the Grammy award winning singer took to Twitter to make the revelations that she has the chronic condition fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia causes musculoskeletal pain throughout a person’s body as well as issues with the joints, sleep, fatigue and memory.

She chronicles her battle with the illness in her upcoming documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. It will premiere on Netflix on September 22.