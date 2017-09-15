Today in Source News Flash:

It’s been a few month since Rick Ross released his latest album Rather You Than Me. Now, he brings to you a visual to “Santorini Greece.” Rozay travels to the Mediterranean and lives his best life, surrounded by Belaire and beautiful women.

BET Awards are coming next month and we now know the nominees. DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B are leading the pack in nominations in most categories. Read more about it here.

Bad news for Gucci Mane fans. His highly anticipated Mr. Davis was supposed to drop today, however, the release has been postponed. The new rumored date is October 13.

Gucci traveled to Italy for its “Roman Rhapsody” collection. The lookbook was shot by iconic British photographer Mick Rock.

Ahead of this weekend’s release, UNDEFEATED has provided us with the best look yet at its anticipated collaboration with Nike on the Air Max 97.

Police say there’s been a “terror incident” on a train on London’s Underground. Details are still coming in, but here’s what we know right now. Witnesses say there was a small explosion during rush hour on one train car at the Parsons Green station. There are reports of injuries: people with burned faces, people being trampled.

Houston Texans won last nights game against Bengals scoring 13 – 9.