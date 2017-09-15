Rick Ross once again proves who’s the real boss. Rozay journeys to the Mediterranean for fourth music video off of Rather You Than Me which was released in March 2017.

In “Santorini Greece” Ross enjoys the fruits of his hard work, looking over unforgettable Greek coast. Per usual surrounded by Belaire and beautiful females.

The visual, directed by Ryan Snyder, finds Ross standing on top of a building overlooking the island of Santorini, Greece. The Maybach Music leader sails through the Greek sea on his luxurious yacht in his best fashion, as two women sunbathe on the yacht’s deck.

“The bank account done caught the holy ghost/ I say the bank account done caught the holy ghost/ Hot pastrami for my Jewish chicks/ Eight days of Christmas, every day a newer gift,” he raps before he heads into a cathedral.

Check out the video above and enjoy the view.