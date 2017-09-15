In the face of surmising outrage, a new startup called Bodega launched Wednesday and has already apologized for their brashness. Controversy was raised due to Bodega’s apparent aim at mom and pop shops with the same title.

“Despite our best intentions and our admiration for traditional bodegas, we clearly hit a nerve this morning,” Bodega wrote in a Medium post. “And we apologize to anyone we’ve offended. Rather than disrespect to traditional corner stores — or worse yet, a threat — we intended only admiration”.



Bodega centered around positioning pantry boxes stocked with non-perishable, convenience store items in locations that possess frequent foot traffic such as gyms, dorms and buildings. Customers unlock the box with an app an they’ll be charged for whatever the camera’s record them taking.

Cofounder Paul McDonald explained he doesn’t want to put the mom-and-pop shops out of business.