MELANIE? is a singer and a songwriter from Toronto making her way into the alternative R&B genre with a dark but affectionate sound. She’s an exceptional talent and her New Single “16 Candles” is a sonic tour de force: her vocal range purrs until 1 Minute 36 Seconds at which point she accelerates into full pop-range territory. Carefully crafted synth-work and a warm but thorough bass-line gives this banger an almost unlimited replay value. Take in the beautifully composed track below.