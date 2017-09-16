Jigga had a lot to say through his catalog of hits last night, but it was one particular dedication that stood out from the rest. In the middle of his performance, Jay-Z dedicated the now infamous song “The Story Of O.J.” to NFL star/activist/philanthropist Colin Kaepernick.

During his headlining set, he transitioned “Where I’m From” into 4:44’s “Marcy Me” followed by “Empire State of Mind.” That section of hometown pride was packaged with “99 Problems,” “PSA,” “Heart of the City”, a myriad of hits that included a heartfelt salute to Chester Bennington with “Numb” and a surprise appearance by Damien Marley for “Bam” off 4:44 and “Welcome to Jamrock.”

But the most powerful moment wasn’t the throwbacks to Black Album or The Blueprint, it was a quiet point near the middle of the set.