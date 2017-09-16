Ready to revive your sun soaked skin and prepare it for the winter? Nurse Nataly, a key noted beauty expert in the Hollywood community offers a few recommendations that can help jumpstart a healthy skin routine and anti-aging program, while repairing and giving all skin-types a healthy glow.

Nurse Nataly, owner and founder of iGlow Med Spa in Beverly Hills is known as the ‘Aesthetic Queen of Beverly Hills”. Serving up 5-star service in a office that is designed to make you feel like a celebrity, Nurse Natal, a true skin connoisseur believes that revitalizing and restoring skin from the inside out is the most important step and designs individual skin programs that enable her clients to age gracefully, beautifully and comfortably in their own skin. Before you start any skin routine, keep in mind the essential part of it is beginning with the basics – drink a lot of water! It’s important to hydrate your skin not only from the outside with moisturizes and serums but also keep hydrated on the inside, which will plump up your skin. We should all be should drinking water, half of our body weight in ounces.

Check out Nurse Nataly’s must-haves below to renew, revive and refresh your skin!

iGlow’s Plush Peel by Nurse Nataly

The Plush Peel is an amazing product. You will peel and exfoliate within 60-120 seconds and it will remove your dead skin cells. Plush Peel is great for all skin types and super easy to use. It will brighten your skin and give your skin a fresh look as well as redefine you skin without irritation. You may use it once a day or once a week. The Plush Peel is Paraben free. Directions – Great for all skin types, Apply a thin layer of the Plush Peel on dry skin, (for face use 2-3 pumps) let sit for 1 minute. Softly massage and roll away dead skin cells, wash with water. Use as needed.

iGlow’s Retinal Rehab by Nurse Nataly

Retinol Rehab & Green Tea are proven to work synergistically to build up the skin matrix and protect skin from the appearance of UV damage.

Proven anti-aging properties of ALL trans Retinol helps with diminish the signs of aging, supports acne regimens, reduce the appearance of age, spots and pore size, and enhance turnover rate of skin. Directions: Apply evenly over clean, dry skin at night (never wear in the sun). Retinol Rehab also has Hyaluronic Acid which helps to lock moisture and provides superior hydration.

iGlow’s Cooling Gel by Nurse Nataly

iGlow Med Spa’s Cooling Gel is Refreshing and contains 18 botanical extracts to immediately relieve mild skin irritation, leaving skin calm, soothed, and moisturized. Advanced moisture complex intensely hydrates while softening and smoothing skin. An excellent ultrasound gel, aftershave gel, and post-extraction treatment for soothing mild skin irritation. Directions: Apply gently on to the cleansed face in an upward and outward motion. Do not rinse.

Glow’s 24/7 Skin Rescue by Nurse Nataly

This lipid replacement serum provides instant relief for dry, stressed skin. Features powerful ceramides, a superior form of Vitamin E, and 13 exotic oils including argan oil and kukui nut oil to soothe skin, minimize inflammation, and restore suppleness and resiliency. Calms irritated skin after peel, laser, or IPL microdermabrasion procedures. Directions – Apply a few drops onto clean skin and almost immediately your skin will feel soothed, moisturized,

iGlow’s Purifying Mist by Nurse Nataly

A revolutionary facial toner with 8 therapeutic minerals and amino acids instantly soothes skin, keeping it energized and hydrated throughout the day. Excellent solution after microdermabrasion and peels. Directions – After cleansing routine, spray directly on to the hands and apply gently on to the face and neck area. Re-apply as often as needed.

