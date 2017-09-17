Looks like Nike came correct with this high-lux inspired SF Air Force 1 High for the Fall Season. The original shoe receives an upgrade with an ultra-high top which will be available in three colorways; Orange, Black, and Beige. Perfect for the bad winter. The hybrid sneaker boot is equal part functional as it is fashionable. Made with durable materials like grade mesh, premium leather featuring toggled rope laces and a zipper closure that completely changes the feel of the classic basketball sneaker. Like any other pair of army-inspired boots, the Special Field Air Force 1 is meant for wearing with your choice of garments. Each pair comes with a price tag of $200 at nike.com and Nike Sportswear retailers on Thursday, Nov. 2.