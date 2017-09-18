Just when Monster LLC, the company that makes Monster headphones, thought they were winning the battle against Beats By Dre, the legal battle between the music accessory giants take a dramatic twist.

In a three year audit by Beats’ lawyers, they allege that Monster owes them a monumental $71 million from a licensing agreement the two companies came to in 2012.

“Despite the considerable sums of money that Monster earned through its contractual relationships with Beats, and despite Beats’ numerous requests to Monster that it comply with the distribution agreement by paying the sums owed to Beats for Beats products it sold, Monster has failed to live up to its contractual promises by failing to pay Beats some $95 million owed under the distribution agreement,” the lawsuit states.

Monster originally sued Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine in 2014, shortly after the Beats sale to Apple for $3 billion. Monster claimed that Dre and Jimmy cheated founder Noel Lee and Monster out of $30 million in the sale to Apple.

That case was thrown out of court and Monster was ordered to pay Beats’ legal fees.