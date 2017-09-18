Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” was undoubtedly a 2017 Summer anthem. Normally when a song is that big, other artists make their own remixes to it but that wasn’t the case for Cardi’s No. 2 hit. Nevertheless, the song still bumps and didn’t need a remix except for this one.

There was a leak of the Project Baby’s “Kodak Orange”. Technically he’s remixing Cardi’s song, but kind of remixing his own song “No Flocking”, which was an inspiration for “Bodak Yellow”. Cardi heated up the Summer with Kodak’s flow, but Kodak isn’t beefing about it and actually has mad love for the Bronx femcee.

You know why I fuck with Cardi B? Because they be thinkin’ both of us crazy and shit,” he says at the beginning of the song. “This sound like some ‘Bodak Orange’ shit, some ‘Kodak Orange’ shit.

Give “Kodak Orange” a spin up top.