Recently after explaining to her fans on Twitter that she suffers from fibromyalgia, Lady Gaga pulled out of the upcoming Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil. The eccentric singer wrote on Twitter that her self health was currently paramount and that she had to take care of her body, asking fans for their “grace and understanding”. Today, Live Nation has announced that the entirety of the tour has been postponed.

Hospitalized for “severe physical pain”, Gaga took a picture of an IV in her arm and posted it to Instagram captioning the post “Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.”

Under the care of “expert medical professionals”, her representatives said in a statement that Gaga’s current health affected her ability to perform. It’s not apparent what she was suffering from and what landed her in the hospital.

Rock in Rio which occurred Friday and featured the likes of Fergie, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The singer tweeted recently that she desires to connect with others with fibromyalgia. “”In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”

Live Nation revealed that the next leg of the tour that was set to begin September 21 in Barcelona, Spain, and end up on October 28 in Koln, Germany, has been postponed until 2018.

“She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body,” the statement explained. “She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.”