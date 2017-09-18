Migos sat down with Montreality and talked about their highly-anticipated album Culture 2. Offset called the project a “masterpiece”, and his lady Cardi B is slate to be featured on it. Later in the conversation, Quavo cleared up rumors about a “lost” hard drive that he actually misplaced. The group’s frontman also took the opportunity to credit himself and his two amigos for setting the current trend for Hip Hop and creating a whole new sub-genre.

We in a time right now where we setting a trend. We started this whole lil wave, we started the whole genre, we started the whole flow, the whole melody. Ain’t nobody right now who can say they ain’t took our flow at one point in their career. We ain’t tripping, we never did trip. Hip-hop has changed in a big way. We changed it.

Quavo also spoke about another highly-anticipated joint project with him and Travis Scott. The untitled project has not been brought up since April when La Flame teased a track on his Beats 1 Radio Show, .WAV. Quavo confirmed that the two have been working on the project and recorded 20 songs together.

We’ve been making a whole bunch of records; we got a lot of records together right now, we’ve probably got like 20 records, we just need to get some time and just sort ’em out.

Check out the interview in its entirety above.