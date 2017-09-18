Supreme has joined forces with renowned and controversial artist and photographer Andres Serrano. Born in 1950 in New York City, the artist’s primary focus is on juxtaposing bodily fluids with religious iconography. Raised as a strict Roman Catholic, the photographer finds solace in creating off the wall interpretations of the subject matter he was taught at an early age. Landing him in hot water, his art piece titled Piss Christ which depicts a plastic crucifix submerged in urine, caused the utmost controversy gaining the negative attention of US Senators and initiating death threats from Christian protestors.

Displaying and using art pieces Piss Christ, Madonna and Child II and Blood and Semen II, Supreme has created a plethora of clothing items. From hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, graphic tees, to a Vans collaboration consisting of a Sk8-Hi, Chukka and Old Skool, all the street wear staples are present.

Check out images of the upcoming collection below and expect the artistic pieces to drop at Supreme flagships stores as well as online Thursday September 21. Japan can expect a release on September 23.