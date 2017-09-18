The 2017 Emmys was full of memorable moments. From Donald Glover and Lena Waithe making historic wins, from Issa Rae being unapologetically Black at the red carpet. But one thing that was missing from the TV awards ceremony was any mentions of a few icons during the tribute to late actors, crew, and executives during the In Memoriam segment. Namely, Charlie Murphy and Dick Gregory.

Viola Davis and Hamilton’s Christopher Jackson presented the segment and there were clips of the late Alan Thicke, Mary Tyler Moore, and Florence Henderson, but no sign of Murphy or Gregory. Frank Vincent and Harry Dean Stanton were also left out. Murphy’s rep Domenick Nati tells TMZ that there was absolutely no excuse to exclude Murphy from the reel because a producer reached out to him on August 18th asking for footage of the late comedian. Nati claims that the producer e-mailed him back almost a week later saying that a nice tribute can be done with what he sent.

Nati wasn’t the only one outraged. Many fans dragged the the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Twitter.

Thinking of my brothers Dick Gregory + Charlie Murphy. I'll never forget you. I miss you both. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ot0nfxvjMO — COMMON (@common) September 18, 2017

THEY DIDNT SHOW DICK GREGORY OR CHARLIE MURPHY TEN GODDAMN MINUTES AFTER THAT MASTURBATORY DIVERSITY MONTAGE GODDAMMIT — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) September 18, 2017