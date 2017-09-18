When Hip Hop was introduced over 30 years ago it was thought to only be a phase. Hip Hop has dethroned Rock as the most popular genre for the first time in the country’s history. The 1990’s era was the Golden Age of Hip Hop and ushered in endless swag. Hip Hop in the 90’s was a time of bold outfits, big budget videos, entrepreneurship, and lyricism. Which is why VH1’s Hip Hop Honors decided to focus specifically on the 90’s game changers this year, and the night was lit af.

Last year’s honoree Missy Elliot set it off with a re-creation of her music video “She’s a B*tch”. She even had a mini pool of water that she came out of.

Regina Hall was the host of the night and served all types of 90’s vibes with her iconic outfits. Hall orchestrated a night that took us through a time capsule from coast-to-coast down to the dirty South.

Trina, Trick Daddy, Romeo, and Xscape held it down for the South. Trina proved she was still the baddest b*tch and brought us back to ’98 with Trick performing their hit “Ain’t No Naan”. Then Romeo made the crowd say “uhhh”, alongside his uncle Silk Shocker. And if that wasn’t nostalgic enough, Xscape came through just kicking it. Following the performances, Jermaine Dupri and Master P were awarded for building empires in their respective cities.

Martin Lawrence was one of the honorees of the night for his groundbreaking self-titled television series that brought the Hip Hop culture to the masses. It was only right that Tichina Arnold aka Pam presented Martin with this deserving honor.

Then the night went on and took us to the 90’s club scene with performances by Ty Dollar Sign, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Warren G. Ty sung Montell Jordan’s timeless hit “This Is How We Do It”. Warren G sung his song “Regulate” featuring the late Nate Dogg with Ty. Meanwhile, Remy & Fat Joe took us back to the East singing Big Pun’s “I Don’t Wanna Be a Player”.

Pharrell Williams who is also an icon from the era, honored Hype Williams who is responsible for embedding the vivid picture of 90’s Hip Hop in our heads forever. The honoring of the visionary was followed by a tribute to Mob Deep’s Prodigy by Havoc, Lil Kim, and Fabolous.

The night ended by honoring Mariah Carey. The pop singer was recognized for collaborating with the likes of JAY-Z, The Lox, Bad Boy and dozens more. This doesn’t sound like a big deal now, but Mariah was the only one making Rap/Pop hits during the time. She performed “Honey” with The Lox and Mase. It was a shame the night couldn’t last longer.