We finally have a release date…

The Air Jordan 6 Retro High OG “wheat” is releasing soon coming coveted in the beautiful golden harvest colorway and will arrive on November 22nd. This fall we will catch a few different colorways and trendy eye-catching models set to release this fall. The 1991 Air Jordan model is featured in a “nubuck” wheat upper with a vanilla opaque outsole and midsole. Autumn shades have been a constant trend among upcoming releases.

Jordan Brand has blessed sneakerheads with a very heavy Jordan Brand holiday 2017 footwear line-up. Check out images of the Air Jordan 6 “Wheat” below. Are you excited about the Air Jordan 6 “Wheat” release?