Beat making and producing can often be viewed as the same thing. In the below video, Detroit producer Apollo Brown breaks down his thoughts on the difference between the two and working a regular day job until 2010 before signing a production deal with Mello Music Group (home to the likes of Oddisee, L’Orange, Mr. Lif).

Drawing production inspiration from the like of DJ Premier, Pete Rock, J Dilla, Large Professor, Mobb Deep and DJ Muggs, Apollo Brown has created his own unique sample-based production lane on what carefully crafted, East-Coast inspired music can successfully sound like in the 21st Century in a dramatically changing musical landscape.

Apollo Brown has made joint albums with Ras Kass, O.C. of D.I.T.C., Planet Asia, Guilty Simpson, Skyzoo, Hassaan Mackey and Ghostface Killah (remix album). He has further worked with Murs, Freddie Gibbs, Rapper Big Pooh, Bronze Nazareth, Sean Price, Reks, Torae, Westside Gunn, Chino XL, D12, Danny Brown, Elzhi, M.O.P. and Masta Ace, highlighting his versatility, continuous work ethic and attention to quality output.

Apollo Brown is currently in the group The Left with fellow Detritions Journalist 103 & DJ Soko as well as in the group Ugly Heroes with emcees Red Pill from Michigan and Chicago’s Verbal Kent. Apollo Brown’s excellent new collaborative 15-track album Anchovies with Planet Asia (featuring Willie The Kid, TriState and Guilty Simpson) was released last month to critical acclaim on Mello Music Group.