IDK, formerly known as Jay IDK, just dropped the video his new single “Baby Scale.”

The rapper told Pigeons&Planes: “it’s just to show people balance. I don’t think there’s any new rapper more versatile in the rap genre than me. The full version of ‘Baby Scale’ is a reflection of that. The video was run and gun. I wanted to keep it simple. Part of it was shot where my mom and cousin STP were buried.”

Watch the visual below.