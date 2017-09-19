The NFL is looking for an artist that will top Lady Gaga’s 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance(and ratings) and they found everything they need in Jay-Z. Problem is, Hov says no.

The rap mogul turned down the coveted halftime spot for next year’s Super Bowl, which boasts past shows from the likes of Missy Elliot, Janet Jackson and his wife Beyoncé.

Last week, Jay showed his solidarity with ousted NFLer Colin Kaepernick by shouting him out during his stage performance in NYC.

Could this be Jay’s way of supporting the NFL boycott after the booting of Kaepernick and Ezekiel?

