Kyrie Irving is a young dude in the NBA living out his dreams and doing what he said he would as a freshman at Duke University with Coach K. He’s had his stumbles and his major points as a Cleveland Cavalier. Now, that he’s officially moved on to bigger and better things with the Boston Celtics he hasn’t been very quiet on his status with LeBron James. He visited “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith today and of course they lit him up with various questions about his downfalls in Cleveland, his future in Boston and the main issue: his problems with LBJ.

“I don’t think you owe anything to another person in terms of figuring out what you want to do with your life. It’s not anything personal, I’m not here to tirade anybody or to go at any particular person or the organization because I have nothing but love for Cleveland. I have nothing but love for the time I spent there. It’s nothing about that. There comes a time where you mature as an individual, it’s time to make that decision, and there is no looking back from that standpoint. There is no time to figure out how to save somebody’s feelings when ultimately you have to be selfish in figuring out what you want to do. It wasn’t about me not wanting to win. It wasn’t about that. I want to be extremely, extremely happy, like, in perfecting my craft. And that was the only intent that I had in all of this.”

Smith asked Irving if he mentioned the trade to LeBron, Irving said, “No. Why would I have to?” Smith later asked “If you don’t speak to somebody about it, they might take it personally. Do you care about that at all?” to which Irving replied, “No.”

Clearly this guy is cut from a different cloth and is out to be #1 this upcoming NBA season. We are rooting for you Kyrie. Check out the interview below.