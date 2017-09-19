As we are just a month away from tipping off into another exciting and entertaining season of basketball, the NBA is ready to introduce a new chapter of creating iconic moments.

Hoop fans, last season we witnessed the “This Is Why We Play” movement. This season, the league is proud to announce the “I’m Why” campaign. “I’m Why” showcases various elements of NBA basketball that make this game so special: players breaking records, mothers supporting their sons, a chance at an NBA Championship, fans cheering in the stands, employees working behind the scenes and more.

Ahead of the 2017-18 season, there are three new “I’m Why” spots, which consists of “Tipping Off 2017,” “Golden State’s Homecourt Advantage” and “I’m Why Mexico 2017″. These three spots are uses existing footage and documentary-style production to reveal stories of what inspires players and teams on and off the court.

“Tipping Off 2017” highlights some of the most intriguing stories from the past season and the many reasons fans look forward to NBA Tip-Off, including cities coming together, record-breaking performances, crazy super-fans and memorable moments on and off the court.

“Golden State’s Homecourt Advantage,” is the first of 30 unique team spots in which it tells the story of Megan, a young woman on the Golden State Warriors’ game-night staff, who is responsible for covering Oracle Arena’s 19,596 seats with gold shirts before playoff games.

“I’m Why Mexico 2017” is a custom spot adapted by local agency Havas, that continues to celebrate 25 years of NBA games held in Mexico, and gets local fans excited for the Mexico City Games in December.

Be on the look out for all three of these amazing footage on TV as we are counting down towards opening night of the 2017-2018 NBA regular season in which it begins on Oct. 17 on TNT.