Nick Cannon is making it his business to give back! In light of the devastation caused by hurricane Irma, Mr. Cannon and the members of Wild ‘N Out cast plan to help all those affected, by donating partial proceeds from their upcoming Orlando show. The show is set to be held on September 23rd, 2017 at the CFE Arena where the proceeds will go to local organizations aiding those in need.

The full Wild ‘N Out full tour roster, in addition to Nick Cannon, includes Rip Micheals, Emmanuel Hudson, DC Young Fly, Chico Beans, Karlous Miller, Matt Rife, DJ D-Wrek, Conceited, Hitman Holla and special guest Rich Homie Quan, in which all fully support Cannon’s charitable initiative.

The Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live! tour has been a great success, selling out venues across the country, and entertaining crowds of thousands with its fun, interactive show. Featuring the crème de la crème of up-and-coming comedy stars, the Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live! tour delivers on its promise. Audiences spend a wild night out, laughing their hearts out, mingling with tour cast, and taking part in fun, impromptu sketches.

Cast member Rip Micheals revealed that special guest “Rich Homie Quan’s is excited to join the Wild ‘N Out cast for its Florida tour stop. Nick Cannon & the team is also proud to be able to help the local community stand back on its feet, as we have witnessed, firsthand, the extent of the devastation that Irma brought.”

Parnell Gervais from Thorough Consulting concluded statements by saying, “It is going to be a fun night for all involved. Nick Cannon & the WildnOut Cast can’t wait to connect with the audience and showcase their comedy wit!”

Tickets available for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live! can be purchased via Ticketmaster.