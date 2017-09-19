The Roc is always in the building and with that being said it looks like Jigga man and his crew will be flaunting a brand new pair of kicks courtesy of the Nike family. The record company was branded back in the early 90’s by Dame Dash, Biggs and Jay-z. Roc-A-Fella records and Nike have come together to produce a Air Force 1 Low. The sneaker comes decked out in all-white with the iconic Roc-a-fella logo on the heel giving the shoe an extra retro look.

Release date info has been announced which points to the shoe releasing on November 4-5. This will be a celebration of 35 years of the Air Force 1. It’s ironic that the announcement comes directly after Hov’s release of his 13th studio album, 4:44 which dropped about a month in a half ago. Could we possibly see an appearance from the Roc Nation president himself in future events on the radar? We will keep you updated on details regarding the shoe.

Find images of the “Roc-A-Fella” x Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration below.