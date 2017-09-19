Teyana Taylor to Star in Live Nation’s First Scripted Film on Netflix, ‘The After Party’

Teyana Taylor to Star in Live Nation’s First Scripted Film on Netflix, ‘The After Party’

Teyana Taylor is having the best year ever.

From slaying the runways of NYFW to stealing the show at the 2017 MTV VMAs , Taylor will star in “The After Party,” Live Nation’s first scripted project, premiering on Netflix. The Russell Simmons produced hip hop comedy will also star Hollywood veteran Blair Underwood and rappers French Montana and Wiz Khalifa.

According to Deadline, the project “revolves around two best friends on their last night together trying to achieve a record deal before one heads to college and the other leaves for military service. In one wild night, a lot will go down before the sun comes up and these two lifelong friends either have succeeded on their quest or must go their separate ways.”

“The After Party” was developed by Lee “Q” O’Denat, the late founder of WorldStar Hip Hop, who was “inspired to develop the idea because of his love of classic films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and American Graffiti,” according to an announcement.

The project, which started production on Sunday, September 17, is written and directed by Ian Edelman (“How to Make It in America”). Filming for six weeks in New York, locations will include The Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field in Queens and a live concert at the Gramercy Theater.

The film will also feature a number of cameos of some of the most recognized personalities from the world of rap, hip hop and comedy.

No premiere date has been announced.

Will you tune in to “The After Party?”