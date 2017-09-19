Drake mourned the loss of his longtime on Instagram a few days ago. “RIP to one of our family members … our brother … I still can’t even believe this morning was real,” It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive. Forever Fif“.

Fif whose legal name is Anthony Soares was gunned down by two men in a lobby in Toronto. The entire incident was caught on camera, and Toronto law enforcement released the footage. Soares appeared to be in his apartment lobby while two men ran up from a car in a near by parking lot and started shooting through the glass. They shattered the glass, and even after Fif was hit, they continued to shoot to make sure their job was done. Click here to see the graphic video.