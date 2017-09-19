Well, Kevin, the joke seems to be on you, bro.

After about a week of public scrutiny about his alleged infidelity and the attempt by his supposed mistress to extort the comedian for millions of his hard earned dollars, Kevin Hart decided to offer up a public apology to his wife Eniko Parrish, whose had to endure the embarrassment of this entire ordeal.

Watch as Hart’s current(maybe soon-to-be ex) wife and ex-wife Torrei Hart speak publicly about the current situation with the little funny man and his infidelity.