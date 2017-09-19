Canadian trio Swollen Members return to Australia later this month playing all five major mainland capital cities after selling out their previous 2014 Australian tour. The Vancouver, BC group consisting of emcees Madchild, Prevail and DJ / Producer Rob the Viking have maintained a solid fan base throughout Australia since first touring in 1999, supported by Madchild’s recent Australian touring and the wider Battleaxe Warriors and Dimes movement. This will be the first official international tour for Swollen Members since reuniting earlier this year to play with Ice-T and Insane Clown Posse across Canada.

Swollen Members over their 20-year plus career to date have been influential in putting hip hop from Canada on the international map (along with Maestro Fresh-Wes, Devon, Michie Mee, Rascalz, Buck 65, Dream Warriors, Saukrates, Moka Only, Kardinal Offishall, Snak The Ripper and the King Of The Dot rap battle league amongst many others). The multi-award winning, multi-gold and platinum selling, charting group have released eleven albums so far and have collaborated with the likes of Tech N9ne, Saigon, Everlast, DJ Babu and Evidence of Dilated Peoples, Nelly Furtado, La Coka Nostra, Talib Kweli, Chali2na of Jurassic 5, Vinnie Paz of Jedi Mind Tricks and Apathy of The Demigodz / Army Of The Pharaohs.

The Rock Steady Crew member Madchild has also recently released his fourth solo album The Darkest Hour on Battle Axe Records, produced by Evidence of Dilated Peoples / Rhymesayers and featuring iLLmacuLate, Alchemist, Fashawn, Krondon, Oh No, A$hton Matthews and Domo Genesis.