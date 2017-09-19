If you didn’t know about the power of Hip Hop, especially in the 1990’s, then you know now after watching VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers on Monday, September 18th. Martin Lawrence, Hype Williams, and Mariah Carey were all honorees at the award ceremony. The night was filled with musical nostalgia from coast-to-coast and down to the South. The whole night was lit AF, but here are 5 memorable moments:

1. Teyana Taylor held it down again at this year’s VH1 Hip Hop Honors with one leg. She danced to a mix of 90’s club hits from LL Cool J’s “Doin It Well” to Bell Biv Divoe’s “Poison”. Teyana and her crew looked so cute with the white TLC-inspired jumpsuits that had graffiti painted on it.

How on #hiphophonors #teyanataylor kill the stage with a leg cast on tho ?? 😳😳 #brokenleg #dancing A post shared by @z1079 (@z1079) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

2. Missy Elliot set the show off fully transforming into 1999 Misdemeanor performing “She’s a B*tch”. She even rocked the enlarged initial ring.

[email protected] went in for the #HipHopHonors 😫 A post shared by The Source Magazine (@thesource) on Sep 18, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

3. Martin Lawrence was honored by Pam, Snot Nose Roscoe, Dragon Fly Jones, and Otis for creating a show that is binge-watch worthy 20 years later. Imagine if Jerome pulled up.

4. Pharrell Williams was gearing up to honor visionary Hype Williams but took the time out to make sure the audience was woke real quick.

#Pharrell addressed today's social climate at the #Vh1HipHopHonors A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

5. In case you youngsters were wondering why Mariah Carey was at the ceremony. She proved why she is Hip Hop without barely moving a muscle.