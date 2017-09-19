Watch: ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Season 4 Teaser

Are you ready for Fall TV?

“How to Get Away With Murder” dropped it’s juicy season four teaser.

ABC describes the season’s highlights:

In the wake of Wes’ tragic death, Annalise returns to her family home to pick up the pieces of her shattered life, and realizes that, in order to rebuild, she must make a tough and shocking decision. Meanwhile, “the Keating 4” all face an uncertain future while Laurel becomes obsessed with finding out what actually happened to Wes the night he died. In a flash-forward, a terrifying crime is committed and everyone is a suspect on the highly anticipated season four premiere.

The hit crime show, one of three of ABC’s “Thank God it’s Thursday” fan favorite series, returns with an episode titled, “I’m Going Away.” The synopsis reveals Professor Annalise Keating, played by outstanding Academy Award winning actress Viola Davis, will return home to try to get her life back following the death of her student Wes (Alfred Enoch).

Executive producer Pete Nowalk teased that when the season opens, viewers will find out more about Laurel’s back story, which will be revealed this season, according to The Christian Post.(Attention: Spoiler alerts upon clicking!)

The show also stars Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton.

“How to Get Away With Murder” season 4 premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 10:00pm/9:00pm CST.

Will you tune in?