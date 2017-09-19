Toronto artist Jayd Ink is the one to watch out for. Her chic aesthetic is inviting but her approach to song writing is downright wicked. Her latest song “Dark Skin” is a bold statement: float over trap beats with little regard to sub-genre because she raps when she wants and sings when she wants. The song and the video send out a positive message to strong people all around the world and encourages them to love themselves for who they are which is nothing less than beautiful.

The 88everything-directed video matches the high quality single. It is cinematic and clean whilst showing everyday life things going on in the Greater Toronto Area, Galloway reference intact. The look of the video has a hint of golden-era T-Dot rap: think Maestro, Choclair or say Bakardi Slang.

Take in the Kaui-produced track below.