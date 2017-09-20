In Honor of The Dream’s Birthday Today Here Are 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Him

In Honor of The Dream’s Birthday Today Here Are 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Him

The-Dream has been the go-to guy behind-the-scenes of the R&B game for well over a decade. He has penned songs for the likes of Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige and many more prominent singers. It’s general music knowledge that The Dream is behind Riri’s “Umbrella”, Bey’s “Single Ladies”, and J. Holiday’s “Bed”, but The Source is going to celebrate his birthday today by listing 10 songs that you wouldn’t even guess he he has writing credit for.

1. “Cheetah Love” by the Cheetah Girls

The Cheetah Girls installments are memorable for their catchy songs that promote unity and girl power. But who would have known that The Dream was behind the song “Cheetah Love” alongside his creative brother Tricky Stewart.

2. “Girlfriend” by Bow Wow and Omarion

It’s no denying that Bow and O had the hits back in the day. They released a collaborative album called Face Off in 2007 that spawned the single “Girlfriend”. The single debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 82 and peaked at number 33. Guess who is a credited songwriter on this beloved throwback? The birthday boy!

3. “Jam (Turn It Up)” by Kim Kardashian

Remember that time Kim attempted to pursue a music career and dropped only one song? Well, that one song was written by The Dream. I know what you’re thinking, but money talks! Go collect them coins Dream.

4. “Moving Mountains” by Usher

One of Usher’s most successful ballads was not only co-written by The Dream, but he also co-produced it.

5. “Suffocate” by J. Holiday

By the sounds of the catchy hook and repition, you can safely assume that The Dream wrote J. Holiday’s “Bed”. But did you know he also wrote “Suffocate”?

6. “Fashion Killa” by ASAP Rocky

When you come across this song on the list you probably won’t be surprised that The Dream was behind this. The repetitive, catchy “Her pistol go ‘bang-bang, boom-boom, pop-pop,” is the signature that gives it away.

7. “Heaven” by JAY-Z featuring Justin Timberlake

If you need a measurement of how long The Dream’s money is, or how influential he is, he’s out here writing hooks for Justin Timberlake. That is all.

8. “No Church in the Wild” by JAY-Z and Kanye West

The recipe for a masterpiece is Hov, Ye, Dream, James Brown, the guitarist of Roxy Music, and five more musicians. Apparently Frank Ocean took the lead vocals, but The Dream also contributed some unaccredited ones.

9. “Coffee Shop” by Yung Joc

Before the Love and Hip Hop shenanigans people used to actually listen to Yung Joc. The Dream has songwriting credit for this song, and if you listen closely, you can hear his unaccredited vocals on the hook.

10. “Wamp Wamp (What It Do) by Clipse featuring Slim Thug

Before pursuing a solo career, Pusha T was half of the group Clipse with his brother, No Malice. Their song “Wamp Wamp (What It Do)” was produced by The Neptunes and co-written by The-Dream.