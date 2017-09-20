BET Digital is ready to make you scream.

Just in time for Halloween, Black Entertainment Television is launching an original, digital horror series, “The Last One.”

The press release describes the series’, directed by Kenny Gage, premise:

“Four friends Gabby, Rashan, Aisha and Cameron get stranded on the side of the road. While waiting for help they talk about the ghost stories and urban legends that terrified them as children. For Rashan it was Bloody Mary; for Cameron the Boogeyman; for Aisha the scary story of the Hitchhiker who wanted more than just a ride. Finally a Good Samaritan offers to help them with their car and they follow him back to his house but he is not who he appears to be.”

You’ll have to tune in to see who survives, and is the last one standing.

Ray J and rapper Casey Veggies will make cameos in the five episode series along with newcomers Stephen Barrington as Cameron, Trevon Davis as Rashan, Morgan Alexandria as Aisha, Perri Camper as Gabbyand Kirk Brown as The Hitchhiker.

“The Last One” launches on Friday, October 13 exclusively on BET.com.

Will you tune in?