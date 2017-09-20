The Yankees and Twins stopped their game briefly in the bottom of the fifth inning after a young girl was apparently hit by a foul ball Todd Frazier hit into the stands.

Frazier immediately dropped down to a squat after seeing where the ball went, and players from both teams stopped to watch as the girl was carried in a man’s arms out of the seating area. Neither the YES Network broadcast nor the Fox Sports North broadcast showed the ball going into the stands, but they did show a lot of distressed ballplayers.

Major League Baseball mandated that netting be extended to at least each dugout before the 2016 season. During the 2015 season, a fan at Fenway Park was hit with and seriously injured by a broken bat.