Harlem-bred MC Dave East is no stranger to real lyricism, so in his latest interview with Canada’s own Montreality, he opens the interview quoting his favorite artist’s line- Nas.

But it wasn’t all lyrics and quotes, Dave also took some time out to discuss his friendship with Drake and the possibility of an upcoming collaboration.

“Me and Drake linked in Miami, we been chopping it up ever since, he really a genuine dude and we got some music on the way. I was about to come to OVO Fest this year, Drake knows ways to get me in the country (Canada). I feel like Drake one of the best rappers in this sh*t, I wanna see how he rap with me on the joint. He can rap, a lotta people can’t rap, a lotta people not gonna make you rewind them, but you gonna rewind Drake.”

Dave also took time to address his influences and revealed to fans that his highly anticipated album Paranoia 2 will be dropping soon.

“Y’all the first people I’m telling this to, Paranoia 2 on the way. Before Halloween I’mma come with Paranoia 2 and then it’s album time, my real debut, end of the year – top of the year. But yeah, Paranoia 2 on the way.”

Crediting Jay-Z, Nas, Biggie, and Snoop as his influences, East also explained why he’s different than everyone else putting out music right now, citing that the love of Hip-Hop is greater than dominating the club.

“I grew up on all the older dudes, the old heads or whatever you call it. Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop, Biggie, Jadakiss. I don’t feel like what me and 21 Savage do is the same thing, it’s rap but it’s different tempos to it, me and Uzi do different shit. I’m more into lyricism. My focus never was the club.”

Although East isn’t concerned on making club records, his recent collaboration with French Montana and DJ Kay Slay, “Rose Shower” is definitely going to get the club jumping.

The song appears on DJ Kay Slay’s upcoming project The Big Brother, which also features appearances by Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Mac Miller, Kevin Gates, Tech9Ne, The Game, Dave East, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Scarface and Jadakiss among many other.

DJ Kay Slay’s The Big Brother will be released on 9-22-17

Check out the video below.