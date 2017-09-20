DMX has been responding well to rehab according to his lawyer, Murray Richman. Richman says X has put on a solid 40lbs since starting the program in August. He reassures that the legendary rapper is “back to being human again”.

Although the program is almost complete, Richman suggests for X to stay for 30 more days since its had a positive effect on the emcee. X is even granted day visits with a friend to a nearby town.

After hitting a series of bad breaks from his erratic performance at the Ruff Ryders Tour, his federal arrest on tax evasions, and landing house arrest, it’s good to hear that the rap icon is doing well. Maybe we can get the trap music he hinted at sooner than later.