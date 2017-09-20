Fur Prostestors Pulled Up on Gucci Mane at His Book Signing and His Reaction Was Priceless

Gucci Mane has got a lot to be happy about: His probation was terminated two years early, his autobiography is sold out everywhere, his album is slate to release next month, and he’s getting ready to marry his fiance Keyshia Ka’ior.

He was doing press runs for his book in NYC yesterday September 19th, and everything was running smoothly until a fan came up and made a comment that caught Guwop offguard, “Word on the street is you thinking about going Vegan, brother”. The ambusher then reminded the rapper that he cannot be vegan if he continues to rock fur. He then began to chant “Shame on Gucci,” and held up signs as he was joined by a female ambusher.

Gucci kept it cool, calm, and collective as the unwanted visitors were escorted out. Check out the comedic video below.