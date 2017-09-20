Things have not been peaches and cream between JAY-Z and Kanye West for a while. There’s no telling how long the feud has been going on, but it became apparent that there was trouble in paradise after Ye went on a rant during his Saint Pablo Tour and came for Beyonce and Blue Ivy, and you know Hov is a geek about his family.

So one thing led to another and Ye parted ways from Tidal, and hit them with a $3.5 million lawsuit. Hov told his side of the story during the Rap Radar interview with Elliot Wilson, but there hasn’t been much chatter about the beef until now.

TMZ reports that Hov and Ye are scheduled to meet face-to-face with intentions to bury the hatchet. As one source put it, “The Generals [Kanye and Jay] have to meet face-to-face. When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake.”