King Wayz is back and he’s here to make sure that everyone is watching.

As Wayz gears up for the release of his Split Personality EP, he channels his inner Tupac Shakur with his latest visual “All Eyez On Me”. “Ain’t never been f*cked over, King Wayz’ celibate”, the West coast emcee raps over the funky beat. He flashes his money, cars, and beautiful women throughout the video to make sure that all eyes are on him.

