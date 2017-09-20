Michael Tyler aka Mystikal is about to do another stretch behind bars.

Mystikal was indicted in the rape charge that he was arrested for last month after he was accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at a Shrevport, Louisiana concert in October titled “Legends Of Southern Hip Hop.

When Tyler surrendered last month, his bail was $2 million. Prosecutors have upped the ante, raising his bail to a whopping $3 million.

A man named Averweone Darnell Holman is also being held on $3 million bail for first degree and second degree kidnapping. A 42 year old woman by the name of Tenichia Monieck Wafford is being held on obstruction of justice charges for allegedly attempting to persuade witnesses not to testify in court. She’s being held on a $500K bond.

The Caddo County, Louisiana Circuit Court has yet to determine