Offset donated $500,000 to the American Cancer Society. His generous donation was motivated by the loss of his grandmother who lost a life battle to cancer, and was one of his coaches the rapper explained.
It was really tough losing my grandma to cancer and one of the hardest things I have dealt with in my life. She motivated me to do my best and go for it; one of my biggest coaches.
The organization shared the news via Instagram with a picture of Offset surrounded by a bunch of young, smiling faces.
Rapper @offsetyrn, of the chart-topping hip-hop trio @Migos, is raising $500,000 for our organization. He is honoring his grandmother by raising funds to help promote cancer prevention and access to care in underserved communities. In addition, money raised through this effort will also help fund an ACS Research Grant focused on bladder cancer research. #ACSxOffset