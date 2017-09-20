Offset donated $500,000 to the American Cancer Society. His generous donation was motivated by the loss of his grandmother who lost a life battle to cancer, and was one of his coaches the rapper explained.

It was really tough losing my grandma to cancer and one of the hardest things I have dealt with in my life. She motivated me to do my best and go for it; one of my biggest coaches.

The organization shared the news via Instagram with a picture of Offset surrounded by a bunch of young, smiling faces.