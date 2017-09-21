Bay Area artist Rico Rossi is back with a new single that is set to keep the summer moving into fall.

Titled “Higher”, the record features Keak da Sneak and Abrina on the support.

Rico Rossi has become a familiar name on the scene, often working with other California artists in terms of production and mixing, though he’s had success as a solo artists as well.

You may remember his 2012 track that featured Too Short and Baby Bash. Known for lyrics that push limits and production that is unlike the cookie cutter sounds out there currently, Rico has been stealthy and steadily paving his own way in the industry.

The track also features rapper Keak da Sneak, who currently is still recovering following a near fatal shooting a few weeks ago. Though this record was recorded before the incident, his verse still resonates with fans who are grateful that the well known Oakland artists is still around to spit another verse.

With all of the record’s major players bringing their own special thing to the mellow groove, the record is perfect for the transition from summer to fall.

Get into the new single “Higher” below and keep your ears open for new music coming from Rico Rossi.