Enjoy Your National New York Day With This Hip Hop Playlist Created by The Source

New York City is the epitome of a melting pot. The city is full of inspiration for artists of all kinds, sparks intelligent debate and philosophical discussion. It’s also the birthplace of Hip Hop, and The Source is celebrating National New York Day with a playlist of artists who rep the city to the fullest. [Disclaimer: This playlist is in no specific order]

1. Deja Vu – Peter Gunz feat Lord Tariq

2. Real Love – Mary J. Blige

3. Hey Ma – Cam’Ron featuring Juelz Santana

4. Hi Hater – Maino

5. New York – Ja Rule featuring Fat Joe & Ashanti

6. Ante Up (Remix) – M.O.P featuring Busta Rhymes, Teflon, Remy Martin

7. Wild Out – The LOX

8. How to Rob – 50 Cent

9. Woah – Black Rob

10. Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See – Busta Rhymes

11. Doin’ It Well – LL Cool J

12. It’s All About the Benjamins – Bad Boy

13. C.R.E.A.M – Wu Tang Clan

14. Crush On You – Lil Cease featuring Lil Kim

15. Juicy – Biggie

16. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B

17. Hot N*gga – Bobby Shmurda

18. Ouuuu – Young M.A

19. Jungle – A Boogie

20. Foolish – Ashanti

21. Always On Time – Ashanti and Ja Rule

22. Paper Trails – Joey Bada$$

23. Lean Back – Terror Squad featuring Fat Joe and Remy Ma

24. Ether – Nas

25. Ain’t No Nigga – Foxy Brown featuring JAY-Z

26. Vivrant Thing – Q-Tp featuring Violator

27. Superthug – Noreage

28. Push It – Salt ‘n Peppa

29. Brooklyn – Fabolous featuring JAY-Z and Uncle Murda

30. Itty Bitty Piggy – Nicki Minaj

31. Don’t Run – Casanova

32. We Fly High – Jim Jones

33. Milly Rock – 2 Milly

34. Empire State of Mind – JAY-Z featuring Alicia Keys