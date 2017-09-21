New York City is the epitome of a melting pot. The city is full of inspiration for artists of all kinds, sparks intelligent debate and philosophical discussion. It’s also the birthplace of Hip Hop, and The Source is celebrating National New York Day with a playlist of artists who rep the city to the fullest. [Disclaimer: This playlist is in no specific order]
1. Deja Vu – Peter Gunz feat Lord Tariq
2. Real Love – Mary J. Blige
3. Hey Ma – Cam’Ron featuring Juelz Santana
4. Hi Hater – Maino
5. New York – Ja Rule featuring Fat Joe & Ashanti
6. Ante Up (Remix) – M.O.P featuring Busta Rhymes, Teflon, Remy Martin
7. Wild Out – The LOX
8. How to Rob – 50 Cent
9. Woah – Black Rob
10. Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See – Busta Rhymes
11. Doin’ It Well – LL Cool J
12. It’s All About the Benjamins – Bad Boy
13. C.R.E.A.M – Wu Tang Clan
14. Crush On You – Lil Cease featuring Lil Kim
15. Juicy – Biggie
16. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B
17. Hot N*gga – Bobby Shmurda
18. Ouuuu – Young M.A
19. Jungle – A Boogie
20. Foolish – Ashanti
21. Always On Time – Ashanti and Ja Rule
22. Paper Trails – Joey Bada$$
23. Lean Back – Terror Squad featuring Fat Joe and Remy Ma
24. Ether – Nas
25. Ain’t No Nigga – Foxy Brown featuring JAY-Z
26. Vivrant Thing – Q-Tp featuring Violator
27. Superthug – Noreage
28. Push It – Salt ‘n Peppa
29. Brooklyn – Fabolous featuring JAY-Z and Uncle Murda
30. Itty Bitty Piggy – Nicki Minaj
31. Don’t Run – Casanova
32. We Fly High – Jim Jones
33. Milly Rock – 2 Milly
34. Empire State of Mind – JAY-Z featuring Alicia Keys