Former NFL player Albert Haynesworth accused his ex-girlfriend, former basketball player Brittany Jackson, of repeatedly physically abusing him and calling him racial slurs in a string of tweets today. TMZ reported that Haynesworth tweeted in response to Jackson’s accusations that he wasn’t paying child support for their son, although TMZ doesn’t say where those accusations came from—none of Jackson’s social media accounts made any reference to that as of Wednesday night, and TMZ doesn’t refer to any court records. Haynesworth labeled his tweets “The Ugly Truth about Brittany”:

A copy of a police report from January was revealed that seems to describe one of the violent incidents Haynesworth refers to. Early in the morning of Jan. 10, Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from Haynesworth. He told them that Jackson had been drinking wine and kicked him in the groin twice during an argument. But Jackson had already left the house, and Haynesworth declined to receive medical attention or press charges.

Jackson played four years at the University of Tennessee under coach Pat Summitt, who suffered from Alzheimer’s in the years leading up to her death in 2016. On her website, Jackson describes herself as a “player in the WBNA,” which appears to refer to her brief time in the WNBA. In 2008, she signed a training-camp contract with the Atlanta Dream but was waived a month later, before the season started. In 2010, she was invited to the San Antonio Silverstars’ training camp, but it’s hard to tell how long that lasted and in what capacity—a cutline from a San Antonio Express-News article describes her as playing in a scrimmage that April, but there is no news record of her either signing a contract or being waived. Neither the WNBA itself nor Basketball-Reference has any record of her ever playing in the WNBA.

Jackson was arrested on aggravated assault charges in 2010 for punching a woman, though those charges were ultimately reduced to simple assault. She pleaded guilty. Haynesworth was arrested on a sexual assault charge in 2011 for groping a cocktail waitress. The charge was reduced to simple assault, and he pleaded no contest.