Some “Fans” Are Now Realizing Rihanna’s Last Name is Fenty And Black Twitter Dragged The Imposters

Rihanna had the beauty world shook after the release of Fenty Beauty. The cosmetic line caters to “all skin colors and all undertones, from all countries”. The new release follows her Puma collaboration, FentyxPuma. Fenty products are almost always sold out whenever they’re released, which is why it’s a surprise that some “fans” didn’t know that Fenty is Rihanna’s last name. There’s no telling when they realized that her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, but they were shocked.

Fenty is Rihanna's last name… all this time i thought it was a slipper brand that collaborated with her hahaha i feel so uncultured — tommyzzle tuazizzle (@HaiItsMeTommy) September 21, 2017

When you figure out that Fenty is @rihanna last name pic.twitter.com/RONHwjS4Cx — Grace Jones' Spirit (@Hadiya_Spalding) September 19, 2017

Am I the only one who didn't know that Rihanna's last name was Fenty? Lol wtf is my problem — ジャスミン (@jasnation25) September 11, 2017

But leave it to Black Twitter to set records straight and let the world know that “only uncultured swines” didn’t know that the line payed homage to the singer’s last name.

Don’t ever disrespect Twitter like that ever again only uncultured swines wouldn’t know Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s full name. It’s 2017 grow up https://t.co/xy1gnri9E8 — Rihanna News (@RihannaSpot) September 21, 2017

wait so all ya hoes buying FENTY didnt know it was Rihanna last name 🤔 — jma (@JustBeinqJess) September 21, 2017

people really didn't know Fenty was Rihanna's last name? she's been in the game for over 10 years. its 2017, we have smart phones & Google pic.twitter.com/HIIqfEurgF — Jenn McDaniel White (@FirstLadyJenn) September 21, 2017

Well she does have a point about the tenure of her career and the availability of endless information at the palm of our hands *Kanye shrug*