Rihanna had the beauty world shook after the release of Fenty Beauty. The cosmetic line caters to “all skin colors and all undertones, from all countries”. The new release follows her Puma collaboration, FentyxPuma. Fenty products are almost always sold out whenever they’re released, which is why it’s a surprise that some “fans” didn’t know that Fenty is Rihanna’s last name. There’s no telling when they realized that her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, but they were shocked.

But leave it to Black Twitter to set records straight and let the world know that “only uncultured swines” didn’t know that the line payed homage to the singer’s last name.

Well she does have a point about the tenure of her career and the availability of endless information at the palm of our hands *Kanye shrug*